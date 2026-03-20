South Africa: Makhadzi Spotted Kissing Upcoming Artist in Video Posted Online

20 March 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Upcoming artist Blissbouy Owfive posted a cosy video of himself and South African music star Makhadzi sharing a kiss online.
  • Neither Makhadzi nor Blissbouy Owfive has confirmed they are dating, but fans sent messages of support after seeing the video.

South African music star Makhadzi and upcoming artist Blissbouy Owfive have set dating rumours flying after a kiss video of the two started making the rounds online.

Blissbouy Owfive posted the clip of the pair sharing a kiss. The video quickly got fans excited.

Many took to social media to send messages of support, celebrating the possible new relationship between Makhadzi and Blissbouy Owfive.

But neither Makhadzi nor Blissbouy Owfive has officially confirmed they are dating.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

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