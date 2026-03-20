Tanzania Defends Voluntary Repatriation Process of Burundian Refugees

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the ongoing repatriation of Burundian refugees is conducted in a voluntary, safe and dignified manner, in line with national and international legal frameworks.

In an official clarification addressing recent concerns, the Director of Refugee Services in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Sudi Mwakibasi, said the country's refugee policy remains grounded in a long-standing tradition of hospitality, solidarity and respect for human dignity, principles that have guided Tanzania since independence.

"Tanzania remains fully committed to ensuring that every repatriation is voluntary, safe and conducted with dignity. We are working closely with UNHCR and the Government of Burundi to ensure refugees make informed decisions and return under conditions that fully respect their rights and well-being," he said.

Mr Mwakibasi noted that Tanzania's record in refugee protection is consistent with regional and international obligations, as well as the spirit of good neighbourliness and strong historical ties with Burundi.

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He explained that whenever conditions in Burundi improve, Tanzania has consistently supported voluntary repatriation as the most practical and sustainable solution.

A key milestone in this effort was the 2001 Tripartite Agreement between Tanzania, Burundi and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which facilitated the safe return of hundreds of thousands of Burundians between 2002 and 2012.

"Those who chose to remain were granted naturalisation, an unprecedented move widely recognised as a testament to Tanzania's humanitarian commitment," he said.

The current repatriation exercise, which focuses on refugees who fled Burundi in 2015, follows similar structured and internationally recognised frameworks.

The programme was revitalised in 2017 through a Tripartite Commission agreement reaffirming voluntary repatriation as the preferred long-term solution.

Recent joint assessments by Tanzania and UNHCR indicate that the majority of refugees are no longer in need of international protection, with concerns now largely centred on socio-economic factors such as access to land and basic services rather than security threats.

These findings informed the 26th Tripartite Commission meeting held in Dar es Salaam in November 2025, where stakeholders agreed on a roadmap to accelerate voluntary returns in an orderly manner.

Officials stressed that the process remains entirely voluntary, with each return based on informed individual consent and verified by UNHCR.

Since 2017, more than 242,000 Burundian refugees have returned home voluntarily, an indication, authorities say, of the credibility and acceptance of the programme.

The government also addressed concerns regarding operational procedures in refugee camps, including the posting of names and the dismantling of shelters, noting that these are standard practices aimed at ensuring orderly departures and maintaining safety.

Officials explained that shelter dismantling is typically carried out by refugees themselves so they can reuse materials upon return, while camp consolidation helps prevent security risks associated with abandoned structures.

Authorities dismissed allegations of coercion as misinformation, reiterating Tanzania's adherence to the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits the forced return of individuals to unsafe conditions.

International observers, including diplomatic representatives and humanitarian partners, have visited the camps and witnessed the process firsthand.

Their assessments, the government said, confirm that repatriation is being conducted in line with international protection standards.

The renewed emphasis on repatriation also reflects declining humanitarian funding, which has strained the provision of essential services in refugee camps.

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Officials argue that prolonged dependency under such conditions is neither sustainable nor conducive to long-term development.

At the same time, improved peace and stability in Burundi, along with the readiness of its government to receive returnees, have created favourable conditions for reintegration.

Particular attention has been given to the future of refugee children and youth, with authorities noting that returning home offers better prospects for education, identity and long-term stability.

For decades, Tanzania has served as a sanctuary for people fleeing conflict and instability across the region, including hundreds of thousands of Burundians who arrived during major crises in 1972, between 1993 and 2005, and again in 2015.

Many were hosted in camps and local communities, where they were supported to rebuild their lives.