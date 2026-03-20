Angolan Executive Works to Improve Policies Related to Theatre

Luanda — The minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, stressed on Thursday (19) in Luanda that the Angolan Executive is consulting with theatre professionals to gather contributions that will improve public policies aimed at the development of the sector.

The minister was speaking during a meeting with cultural agents, as part of the celebrations for International Theatre Day, to be celebrated on March 27.

"We are listening to the artists to understand their main concerns and thus better project the future of theatre in the country," he said.

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According to the minister, the process constitutes a diagnosis of the current situation of theatre in Angola, allowing the identification of challenges and pointing out solutions for its professionalization, with a focus on training at the secondary and higher education levels.

Filipe Zau highlighted the role of theater in strengthening the sense of belonging and citizenship, since theater goes beyond entertainment, becoming an important tool in the citizens's intellectual and social development.

Regarding the reopening of the National Cinema and Theatre Hall, the official guaranteed that the infrastructure should be available soon.

In turn, the Head of the Angolan Theatre Association, Tony Frampénio, stated that the World Theater Day celebrations takes place in the province of Lunda-Sul, with the participation of 500 artists from all over the country.

He added that the meeting will address points related to artist training, infrastructure, and funding.

He emphasized that many theaters have lost their original function over the years.

The meeting brought together members of the Angolan Theater Association, the Union of Workers in the Cultural Industries, as well as representatives of schools and theater groups, who presented proposals for the growth and enhancement of the sector.