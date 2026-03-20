Angola: Over 100 Boxes of Poorly Preserved Fish Destroyed in Uíge

Uíge — One hundred and fifty boxes of poorly preserved fish were destroyed this Thursday at the Kivita village landfill, in the municipality of Songo, Uíge Province, by the local Coordinated Border Management Commission.

In statements to the press, the coordinator of the Uíge Coordinated Border Management Commission, José Cupessa, said that the distribution resulted from the inspection and seizure action carried out on March 6th of this year, on the outskirts of the city.

Among the species destroyed by the commission were lambula, carapau, cabuenha, malundo, cachucho, among others. José Cupessa assured that the local technical team will continue to work on the inspection of fish made available to families for consumption.

Subsequently, the official advised against the sale of fish in poor condition by local vendors, as it jeopardizes the well-being of the population. He also informed that the Coordinated Border Management Commission will continue to carry out fish inspection actions in all municipalities of the province.