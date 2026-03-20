Angola: Court Convicts 21 Defendants and Acquits Six in Agt 2025 Case

20 March 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Luanda's First Instance Court on Thursday convicted 21 defendants and acquitted 6 in the case of the General Tax Administration (AGT) of 2025, after a three-month trial, with prison sentences ranging from three to nine years and six months.

The decision concluded that the convicted defendants defrauded the Angolan state of more than 100 billion kwanzas, in one of the biggest financial scandals recorded in the country.

Among those convicted, Alípio João, Pedro Lumingo, Tiago dos Santos and Luciano Ferreira stand out, receiving the highest sentences, between eight and nine years and six months of effective imprisonment.

The court also imposed sentences for crimes such as embezzlement, money laundering and undue advantage.

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In several cases, some crimes such as computer fraud, tax evasion, and unauthorized access to computer systems were not proven, resulting in partial acquittals.

Of the 27 defendants, 6 were acquitted, including Solange Nunes, due to insufficient evidence.

Four of those convicted received suspended sentences for periods of up to four years.

The companies involved in the case were ordered to pay fines for tax fraud, while the defendants and entities held responsible must pay compensation to the State, with amounts exceeding six billion kwanzas, plus legal interest.

The court also declared all assets seized in the case forfeited to the State, including funds deposited in bank accounts.

The convicted parties are also obliged to pay court fees, ranging from 400,000 to two million kwanzas.

The defendants' lawyers appealed against the decision.

The reading of the sentence was marked by strong emotion in the courtroom, with reactions from family members of those who were convicted.

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