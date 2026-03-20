Angola: CPLP Executive Secretary Analyzes Cooperation With Portuguese Government Official

19 March 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Executive Secretary of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), Ambassador Maria de Fátima Jardim, addressed this Thursday (17), in Lisbon, the mechanisms for cooperation strengthening with the Deputy Secretary of State for Labor of the Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security of Portugal, Adriano Rafael Moreira.

According to a note from the CPLP Executive Secretariat to which ANGOP had access, during the meeting the potential strengthening of cooperation in several areas of common interest was analyzed, with special emphasis on initiatives that contribute to obtaining a greater understanding of labor mobility, opportunities for technical and professional training, decent work, cooperation and collaboration.

On that occasion, Ambassador Maria de Fátima Jardim emphasized that the focus on citizens is the main concern of the CPLP, as stated in the motto of the 30th anniversary, "Unity in Diversity, One Community for the Peoples", and highlighted the importance of a multi-sectoral approach to the issue of mobility.

In the context of the Mobility Agreement between the CPLP countries celebrating five years since its adoption, the Portuguese Deputy Secretary of State for Labor also underlined the importance of guaranteeing safe working conditions, fair wages, compliance with labor legislation, and access to these rights on an equal footing with national citizens, as an important element for inclusion in the region of residence, regardless of the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In parallel, both officials considered that the CPLP Multilateral Social Security Convention constitutes a decisive step in terms of labor mobility, portability of social benefits, and protection of workers in the Community, strengthening the commitment to decent work, human dignity, and safe mobility.

Regarding the challenges and opportunities in labor mobility within the CPLP (Community of Portuguese Language Countries), the Portuguese Deputy Secretary of State for Labor, Adriano Rafael Moreira, announced his intention to propose a meeting between public entities from the Member States and their counterparts from the Portuguese Institute of Employment and Vocational Training.

At the end of the meeting, the Portuguese Deputy Secretary of State for Labor signed the CPLP Book of Honor.

SC/TED/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.