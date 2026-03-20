Angola: Government Recommends Strict Management of Medicines in Health Units

Malanje — The provincial governor of Malanje, Marcos Nhunga, today recommended to hospital managers in this city that they exercise greater rigor in the management of medicines and improve patient care in the units.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of 12 new hospital unit managers and government officials, the leader said it is necessary to work towards improving the living conditions of the population, serving the citizen and providing a public service focused on meeting the needs of the communities.

"I don't want to hear the population complaining about the lack of medicines; we want medicines always available to users, because the objective is to achieve quality healthcare throughout the country, despite the challenges that still exist," he argued.

Marcos Nhunga also highlighted the importance of humanizing health services and continuing the grouped purchase of medicines as a strategy to maintain regular stocks in hospitals. He appealed to those taking office to ensure efficient management of hospital supplies, in order to meet the needs of each institution, avoiding supply disruptions.

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On the other hand, he asked the staff to conduct themselves with ethical principles, commitment and humility, in order to safeguard their professional future, and to pay special attention to projects still to be completed, particularly the construction and rehabilitation of schools and health units. In turn, the new director

of the Provincial Office of Public Works, Arlindo Sawanga, guaranteed to work with multi-sectoral teams to resume the PIIM works in the coming months, which are currently 50 to 60 percent complete.

The new director of the Provincial Maternal and Child Hospital, Nlenvu Diata, said he was aware of the challenges inherent in managing a unit dedicated to child, reproductive and maternal health.

The following individuals were sworn in as directors of the Provincial Office of Public Works and Infrastructure: Adilson Sanhundo; the Office of Studies, Planning and Statistics of the Provincial Government: Osvaldo Manuel; the Office of the Vice-Governor for the Political, Social and Economic Sector: Bernardeth Teresa; and the Provincial Hospitals (Sanatory and Maternal-Infant): Avantino Sebastião and Nlevo Diata.

Also sworn in were the deputy municipal administrator of Quitapa and administrators for the clinical, nursing, and administrative areas of the general hospital and the provincial hospitals (Sanatory and Maternal-Infant). RM/PBC/TED/jmc