Angola: Interior Minister Assures Measures to Reduce Road Accidents

Sumbe — The minister of the Interior, Manuel Homem, assured on Thursday (19), in the province of Cuanza-Sul, the implementation of new measures to reduce road accidents on the country's roads.

The minister was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with members of the advisory council of the Interior Delegation in Cuanza-Sul, as part of a visit to assess the sector's infrastructure in the province.

He stated that road safety is one of the main concerns of the Executive, which has been adopting several measures in recent times aimed at reducing the number of accidents on the roads.

Manuel Homem said that, despite the reduction in accidents, Cuanza-Sul, being a province that connects the south and north of the country, continues to register a high number of fatalities.

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He explained that the trip to this province aims to assess, on the ground, the actions already implemented by the Ministry of the Interior and the local National Police Command, as well as to reinforce the means of inspection on national roads.

He said it is important to improve the resources of Civil Protection, particularly at the level of fire brigades.

Therefore, he directed the strengthening of rigor in the inspection of road users, with a view to identifying new solutions that contribute to the reduction of road tragedies.

He added that the Ministry of the Interior, in collaboration with other ministerial departments, is working on defining new measures, which will be disclosed publicly.

In turn, the commander of the National Road Safety Directorate, Commissioner Abel Baptista, stated that the road situation in Angola continues to be a cause for concern, as, despite the decrease in accidents, the number of fatalities is still high.

The official said it is necessary to intensify joint work with society to reduce road accidents, especially those involving public passenger transport.

He mentioned that, between Sept 2025 and Feb 2026, 6,125 road accidents were registered nationwide, resulting in 1,558 deaths and 462 injuries.

To reverse this figure, he said measures such as police enforcement, control of alcohol consumption by drivers, prohibition of phone use while driving, and cooperation with various partners linked to road safety are being reinforced.

During his stay in that province, Manuel Homem held a courtesy meeting with the local governor, Narciso Benedito, and visited the construction sites of the future Longa Traffic and Road Safety Unit, the Sumbe Integrated Municipal Service, the 20 social housing units in the Saber Andar neighbourhood, and the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of the Interior.