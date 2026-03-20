Zimbabwe: Khama Billiat's Brace Helps Scottland Register First Win of the Season

The win marked the team's first victory of the season in the ongoing league.

Billiat opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before completing his brace in the 50th minute.

The scoreline for Scottland FC was sealed by last season's Soccer Star runner-up, Emmanuel Ziocha, who scored in the 65th minute.

The Norman Mapeza-led side now has 5 points, four behind log leaders CAPS United.

At Barbourfields, Dynamos maintained their unbeaten run with a 2-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs.

Dembare is now second on the log with 7 points, same as Hardrock and Simba Bhora.

At Rufaro Stadium, Herentals FC picked up their first win of the season after defeating newcomers Agama FC 3-0.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League midweek fixtures:

CAPS United 1-0 Triangle

Highlanders 0-0 MWOS

Tel One 0-1 Simba Bhora

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Dynamos

Manica Diamonds 0-3 Scottland

Herentals 3-0 Agama

Ngezi Platinum 2-1 ZPC Kariba

Hardrock FC 1-0 Chicken Inn

FC Hunters 0-0 FC Platinum