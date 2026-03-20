Africa: Haysom's Life 'Marked by an Unwavering Commitment to Justice, Peace, and Constitutionalism'

Geneva — The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has expressed its profound sorrow at the passing of Nicholas “Fink” Haysom, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“Mr. Haysom’s life was marked by an unwavering commitment to justice, peace, and constitutionalism,” the Human Rights Office said in a special statement on March 20.

Haysom died in New York City on March 19, at the age of 73.

“From his contributions to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, to his steadfast support for the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, he helped shape the foundations upon which South Sudan’s search for lasting peace continues to rest.”

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Haysom “brought intellectual clarity, political acuity, and principled leadership” to some of the most complex peace processes of our time and placed that expertise in the service of South Sudan.

The Human Rights Office said he was deeply valued and was an indispensable partner to the Commission, by offering steadfast support to its mandate and consistently affirming the centrality of human rights, accountability, and the voices of victims in South Sudan’s transition.

“His incisive political analysis, strategic acumen, and openness to engagement informed constructive exchanges that deepened the Commission’s appreciation of conflict dynamics. In addition to intellectual rigour, he embodied great humility, generosity, and humanity,” said the tribute.

“A distinguished son of South Africa, his legacy was forged in a lifelong struggle against injustice and a belief in the power of law and dialogue to deliver inclusive and transformative political settlements.”

Haysom’s tenure at the helm of UNMISS was devoted to pursuing the uplifting goals for South Sudan, said the tribute.

“A true servant, his leadership inspired not only those within the United Nations system but also all who seek a just and peaceful future for South Sudan,” said the Human Rights Office, extending its deepest condolences to Haysom’s family, his loved ones, and colleagues at UNMISS.

“His legacy will endure and strengthen our resolve to continue the pursuit of peace, justice, dignity, accountability, and a sustainable future for South Sudan – the country he loved.”

The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan is an independent body mandated by the UN Human Rights Council that was first established in March 2016, it has been renewed annually since.

The commissioners were appointed by the President of the UN Human Rights Council; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work as Commissioners. They are supported by a Secretariat based in Juba, South Sudan.