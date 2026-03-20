Uganda: Icea Lion Injects Shs100m Boost to 8th Ibau Conference As Sector 'Reimagines Trust'

Kampala — Over 450 delegates are expected in Mbarara next month as brokers shift focus to SMEs and individuals to expand insurance penetration. The Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda (IBAU) is set to host its 8th Annual Conference with renewed momentum after ICEA LION General Insurance announced a Shs100 million sponsorship as Gold Sponsor for the three-day industry gathering.

The sponsorship was announced Monday morning at ICEA LION head office at Rwenzori Courts. With officials from IBAU and ICEA LION present to receive a dummy cheque. The conference, scheduled to take place at Hotel Triangle, Mbarara from April 22-24, 2026, will convene insurance brokers, underwriters, regulators, and business leaders to discuss the future of insurance under the theme "Trust Reimagined: Delivering on the Promise."

ICEA LION's support signals strong confidence in the brokerage-led approach to growing Uganda's insurance industry.

Daniel Kairu, Head of Business Development and Marketing at ICEA LION, described the partnership as a natural continuation of the company's commitment to strengthening the sector.

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"As ICEA LION this has always been a great initiative for the insurance industry and like last year, it was a no-brainer for us to once again come on board as Gold Sponsors," Kairu said.

The insurer says the conference plays a critical role in promoting collaboration across the industry while strengthening the role of brokers in connecting insurers to clients.

Ambrose Kibuuka, Chief Executive Officer of ICEA LION General Insurance, emphasized that partnerships are essential in advancing insurance penetration.

"We always partner with other players in the industry because one of our principles is working together. This year we welcome the 8th IBAU Conference and we look forward to sharing insights and findings that will help shape the future of the industry," Kibuuka said.

According to Edward Nambafu, Conference Convener and Chief Executive Officer of Minet Uganda Insurance Brokers, this year's discussions will place particular emphasis on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and individual consumers, groups that have historically remained underserved by insurance services.

"This year we want to channel the conversation towards micro, small and medium enterprises and individuals instead of targeting corporates alone," Nambafu explained.

"Often they are the unresponded-to part of the insurance population, yet they form the backbone of our economy."

He added that the 2026 conference will also attract participants outside the insurance sector for the first time, as the association seeks to broaden engagement and awareness about the value of insurance.

Discussions are already underway with companies including Nile Breweries and Coca-Cola to participate in the event and deepen cross-industry collaboration.

Ritah Mutesi Kabayiza, Vice Chairperson of IBAU, said the association intends to introduce new initiatives that extend the conference's impact beyond the meeting halls.

Among them is a city activation campaign, which will culminate in a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive aimed at engaging the public and promoting insurance awareness.

"We want to do something different this year, starting with a city activation that will lead into a CSR drive. It's about connecting with communities and demonstrating the value of insurance in everyday life," Kabayiza said.

The conference continues to grow as one of the most important gatherings for the insurance industry in the region.

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The 2026 meeting builds on the success of the previous IBAU conference held in 2024 at Mbale Resort Hotel and last year still in Mbarara focused on empowering brokers, strengthening customer-centric business models, and exploring innovation and sustainability in the industry.

With rising interest and broader participation expected this year, the 8th IBAU Conference is poised to provide a powerful platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and shaping the next phase of Uganda's insurance growth.

Industry leaders believe the conversations in Mbarara could play a key role in addressing the country's low insurance penetration levels, while building stronger trust between insurers, brokers and the public.

As the sector gathers under the banner of "Trust Reimagined," stakeholders hope the conference will spark practical strategies that bring insurance closer to millions of Ugandans who remain outside the safety net of coverage.