Zimbabwe: Who Are Fulbrighters?

Behind every Fulbright selection is a story. Fulbrighters are Zimbabwean scholars who have thrived in the dynamic environment of American universities, and U.S. academics who have found a second home in Zimbabwe. Their profiles highlight not just professional achievements, but also the personal connections and cultural exchanges that make Fulbright so special. Through these stories, we celebrate the spirit of the Fulbright Program--bringing people together, sharing the best of American education, and building a brighter future for both our countries.