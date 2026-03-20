Africa: South Africa Recall Zwane, Hlongwane for Panama Friendlies

Veteran playmaker Themba Zwane, and wingers Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Thapelo Maseko, have been recalled to the Bafana Bafana squad for the two home international friendlies against Panama later this month, raising their hopes of going to the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Hugo Broos has made several changes, some enforced by injury, after admitting he was desperately disappointed with the side's showing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and saying they needed to find their "Bafana DNA" again.

Injuries have resulted in Zwane making only two league starts for Mamelodi Sundowns in the last two seasons, while he has not played for Bafana since October 2024.

But his experience and ability to unlock a defence, especially in the absence of Sipho Mbule, have led to a recall.

Minnesota United winger Hlongwane was a favourite early in Broos' reign, but he has not featured for the side since November 2023. With the Major League Soccer season having just started, he does not have much form behind him but gets his chance.

Maseko, who is on loan in Cyprus at AEL Limassol, has been in good form, having last featured for Bafana in February 2024. He was inexplicably frozen out at Sundowns, but is clearly a player Broos admires.