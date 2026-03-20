Namibia: Five People Die in Car Crash Between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo, One Survivor

Five people died in a car crash between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo on Thursday evening at 18h00.

This has been confirmed by Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson senior inspector Maureen Mbeha.

"It is alleged that a motorist with a grey sedan vehicle was trying to avoid guinea fowls on the road, swerved to the right lane and collided head-on with an oncoming double cab bakkie. Both vehicles caught fire on impact," she said.

Mbeha adds that the motorist of the bakkie was allegedly pulled out from the burning vehicle by other motorists.

"Unfortunately, all occupants in the sedan burned beyond recognition. The motorist of the bakkie (53) sustained serious injuries and is admitted at a private hospital at Okahandja."

The next of kin of the deceased are yet to be informed.

The police are calling on those with relatives who travelled from Windhoek to Otjiwarongo but who have not arrived at their destination to contact the Okahandja police.

Police investigations are continuing.