Namibia: FNB Namibia Named Best Bank in Namibia for 2026

First National Bank (FNB) Namibia on Thursday announced that it has once again been recognised as the best bank in Namibia for 2026 by Global Finance's World's Best Banks Awards.

This marks the second consecutive year the institution has received the accolade.

According to the bank, the recognition forms part of Global Finance's 33rd annual awards, which honour top-performing banks across 36 countries, territories and districts in Africa.

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Namibia's inclusion highlights the resilience and competitiveness of its financial sector, it said.

Speaking about the achievement, FirstRand Namibia chief executive Conrad Dempsey says the award reflects a collective effort across the organisation.

"To receive this recognition once again is an incredible honour. It is the result of years of combined effort, innovation and service excellence across the business," Dempsey says.

He emphasises that the bank's people and purpose remain central to its success, noting that its #HelpChangesEverything philosophy continues to guide how it responds to customers' needs and Namibia's economic realities.

Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo says the awards recognise banks that demonstrate resilience while adapting to industry challenges such as regulatory pressures, geopolitical uncertainty and growing fintech competition.

"The Best Bank Awards 2026 honour institutions that effectively manage their assets and liabilities while investing in digital innovation and artificial intelligence to meet the evolving needs of their clients," Giarraputo says.

The bank adds in the statement that, as it looks ahead, it remains committed to contributing to national development by delivering value-driven solutions and supporting a globally competitive Namibia.