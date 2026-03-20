Namibia: Gondwana Wins Big At Studiosus Quality Awards

Earlier this month at ITB Berlin, one of the world's leading travel trade shows, Gondwana Collection Namibia once again received international recognition for its guest experience and hospitality.

German tour operator Studiosus Reisen München GmbH, one of the world's largest and most respected tourism companies, honoured nine Gondwana properties with its prestigious annual Studiosus Quality Awards. Gondwana was recognised among the most highly rated accommodation partners in the operator's global portfolio.

Studiosus works with around 900 hotels worldwide and awards only those that consistently achieve outstanding guest feedback, however, only 89 establishments received the award this year.

Of those, nine were bestowed upon a single company: Gondwana Collection, the only Namibian hospitality company recognised this year.

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This means around 10% of all awards presented globally were awarded to Gondwana.

Such a concentration of recognition to one company is rare in the global hospitality landscape and reflects the consistently high standard delivered across the group's properties.

The Studiosus Quality Awards are based entirely on guest feedback collected after each trip. Travellers evaluate their accommodation according to service, atmosphere, comfort, food quality, cleanliness and overall experience. Only properties achieving exceptional satisfaction scores qualify.

Speaking at the awards, Gondwana managing director Gys Joubert said the achievement belongs to the people behind the scenes at every lodge.

"Nine awards for one company from one country is an incredible testimony to the work our teams do every single day," he said. "It is a confirmation of consistently getting it right and of living the Gondwana values across our lodges."

The awards highlight a hospitality philosophy rooted in authentic Namibian experiences, strong lodge culture and dedicated teams who welcome travellers from around the world.

The recognition sends a powerful message: Namibia is delivering world-class hospitality, and Gondwana's lodges are leading that story.