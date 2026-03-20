Namibia: Gondwana - Miss Universe 1992 Returns to Namibia

More than three decades after Michelle McLean was crowned Miss Universe, she is finally welcoming the friends who shared that moment with her - not on stage, but on a journey across her home country.

From 14 to 23 March, 14 former contestants from the 1992 pageant, alongside McLean, will be experiencing Namibia together for the first time.

"Winning Miss Universe was life-changing, and I've always wanted to share my country with my sisters from that year," she says.

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"After all these years, it's a dream come true to host them here, in Namibia."

The idea for the trip was decades in the making. Reunions had previously been organised in Barcelona in 2018 and Miami in 2020, but Namibia had always been on the wish list.

Now, through a collaboration with Gondwana Collection Namibia, she has been able to curate a safari experience that highlights the country's most breathtaking landscapes and wildlife, while also introducing her friends to the projects closest to her heart.

The journey began on 14 March with a game drive at Okapuka, where rhinos roam and the safari adventure truly begins.

From there, the group travelled to Swakopmund to witness the dunes flowing into the Atlantic Ocean, then they will travel to Etosha to see lions, elephants, and the diverse wildlife that makes Namibia so unique.

Their final nights will be in Windhoek, reflecting on the experiences of their journey.

"This isn't just a trip," McLean explains.

"It's a chance to share Namibia's culture, its conservation efforts, and the work of the Michelle McLean Children Foundation, including our primary school in Windhoek and initiatives like Promiseland at Walvis Bay and the MealForTwo Programme by the Gondwana Care Trust.

"My sisters will get to see the impact we've made here, and that makes it very special."

McLean is particularly proud of the partnership with Gondwana Collection Namibia.

"I've had the honour of representing them internationally, and travelling with their properties makes the experience seamless. From safe and reliable vehicles to immersive stays with communities and cultural groups, it's the perfect way to show visitors what Namibia has to offer."

The reunion is about more than just wildlife and lodges - it's about connection, she says.

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"Since 1992, our group has formed a close sisterhood. We've stayed in touch for over 30 years. To be able to share this part of my life and my country with them is incredibly meaningful," she says.

McLean also hopes the reunion will send a message beyond her personal circle.

"When the world sees women from so many countries choosing Namibia for a safari, it shows that our country is safe, welcoming, and the perfect destination for both group travel and solo journeys. I hope it inspires more people to explore Namibia."

For anyone visiting for the first time, McLean has one clear recommendation: Sleep under the stars at the Namib Dune Star Camp.

"The sky is endless, the silence profound. It's an experience you'll never forget."

And if she had to describe Namibia in three words?

"Soul-fulfilling, wondrous, unforgettable."

By the time the reunion ends in Windhoek, McLean hopes her sisters will leave not only with the memories of animals, sunsets, and deserts, but with a deep sense of Namibia itself - its spirit, its beauty, and its warmth.

And, of course, a story to tell.