Namibia: Gondwana Showcases Tourism Careers At Career Week

About 5 000 pupils recently gathered in Windhoek for Namibia National Career Week, walking into a space where curiosity met opportunity and future careers began to take shape.

Among the exhibitors was Gondwana Collection Namibia, inviting young Namibians to discover that tourism is far more than what many imagine.

Many believe that tourism careers begin and end with a few visible roles such as tour guides, lodge managers, or reception staff. In reality, every guest experience is supported by a much wider network of professionals working behind the scenes.

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At the Gondwana stand, pupils were introduced to this broader ecosystem of opportunities within the tourism industry.

Conversations revealed how tourism connects to fields such as finance, conservation, marketing and digital storytelling, human resources, logistics, and operations. Together, these roles create the seamless experiences that define Namibia's hospitality sector.

But the message shared with young visitors went beyond career choices. Education remains important, and pupils were encouraged to pursue the highest qualifications possible.

At the same time, Gondwana's team emphasised that success is shaped by more than certificates alone. Curiosity, communication skills, leadership, and a willingness to learn are often the qualities that open doors. Across the tourism industry, many professionals began their journeys in entry-level roles and, through dedication and the right attitude, grew into leadership positions.

These stories remind pupils that careers are rarely fixed paths. They evolve through effort, opportunity, and the ability to keep learning. Gondwana also highlighted its apprenticeship and internship programmes as practical pathways into the industry.

Through partnerships with conservancies across Namibia, young people have opportunities to gain experience and develop the skills needed to become guides and hospitality professionals. As Namibia's youthful population continues to grow, platforms like career week serve as a crucial role in connecting pupils with industries and companies that require their energy, creativity, and ideas.

For Gondwana, the goal is simple: to help young Namibians recognise that tourism is not just about travel. It is about people, skills, innovation, and caring for the landscapes and communities that make Namibia unique.