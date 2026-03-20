Namibia: Novanam Sponsors ||kharas for Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup

Fishing major NovaNam has donated essential supplies to the ||Kharas under-20 football team as they begin intensive preparations for the upcoming Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup.

||Kharas Football chairperson Emrico Blaauw says the NovaNam sponsorship came at the right time.

"As a team we came together to start their intensive three-week training preparation for the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup.

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"NovaNam as a company really made a big difference with this sponsorship of fish. Our top-three needs as a host region will definitely be training gear for both netball and football."

Blaauw says for the ||Kharas region to promote unity, they need training equipment, like cones, bibs, soccer boots and balls, to truly have a successful campaign during the four days of packed football action at Keetmanshoop.

Additionally, Blaauw hopes to garner proper financial support to remunerate the technical staff and to cater for unforeseen circumstances arising from the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup.

"We have a team manager who is a senior accountant at Namdeb, who will report back on all assistance received and on how all sponsorships were used.

He says the team has received sponsorships in the past.

"Especially last year, where we received playing kits from George Pieters, a local businessman and the owner of David Thomas Service Station and car wash at Keetmanshoop."

They also received tracksuits from Andrew Kanime of the Namibian Ports Authority, he says.

"Currently, we do not have a sponsor for tracksuits. However, talks have taken place between Rosh Pinah sinc mine and the regional governor for assistance with at least playing kit for both the netball and football teams. We are hoping for the best," Blaauw says.

Short-term goal

"Our short-term goal is to get the team to a level where they are top fit and can easily follow the instructions of the technical team. We're aiming to reach the final this year, even if we do not win it."

Blaauw says the executive committee's long-term goals is to get a permanent commercial partnership to grow the sport in the region.

"We really appreciate NovaNam coming on board as it can open doors to further strengthen cooperation that could last beyond this year," he says.

"As local companies operating within the region, we really commend them under the able leadership of Manu Namukomba to continue ploughing back in the community during a time of need.

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"We received playing gear from a local authority councillor and a businessman last year. We struggle with casual wear to show uniformity and boost players' morale."

Business community

Blaauw's message to businesses in the ||Kharas region is that their conscience should lead them to invest in communities.

"These are the children of the people who work in your mines, your factories, and on your business sites. They are working long hours to make sure your company remains operational. Therefore, it is just morally right that you come on board and assist with the social side, plough back, and let the investment be worthwhile for both investor and local communities," he says.

"President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is serious when she says she wants this country to work and prosper. But all of us need to work towards making it a reality. For too long, we've been satisfied with the bare minimum that has not worked either.

"Therefore, it requires a paradigm shift from all stakeholders - public or private. Let's help the president make the 'Namibian House' a house of prosperity for all," Blaauw says.