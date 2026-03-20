Namibia: Amateur Stars Pack a Punch At Keetmanshoop

The Namibia Boxing Federation (NABF) recently hosted a successful national boxing championship showcasing the country's future stars at Keetmanshoop.

NABF head of national championships supervisor Bernhard Kamatoto says the prestigious event brought together all 14 regions.

"More than 150 boxers competed across various divisions that included junior, elite male and elite female categories.

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"The championship highlighted the growing depth and competitiveness of boxing in Namibia. Several established and favoured boxers were outperformed by emerging talents, signalling a strong wave of upcoming athletes ready to represent the nation on larger international stages."

Kamatoto says the talent shown at the championship was a clear reflection of the excellent work being done by regional coaches in developing and nurturing talent across the country.

"Notably, there was strong evidence of the growth of women's boxing in Namibia, with woman athletes demonstrating improved skill, determination, and competitiveness," he says.

The NABF executive says the primary purpose of the championship was to select boxers who will represent Namibia at upcoming international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July in Scotland.

"Based on the performances observed, there is strong confidence that this tournament has identified promising boxers capable of proudly representing the Land of the Brave," Kamatoto says.

"Amateur boxing continues to be one of Namibia's most successful sporting codes internationally, consistently bringing the country medals. There is optimism that this year's selections will introduce new faces who can achieve even greater success than previous teams."

The tournament was made possible through the support of key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, the Namibia Sports Commission, and the Namibia National Olympic Committee.

At the conclusion of the tournament, the Erongo region emerged as the overall winner with 12 gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

The region also dominated in the individual best awards, with woman boxer Misha Araes and Immanuel Ndjike proudly representing their region.

The Kavango West region scooped the best male boxing award through Sinoka Sakaria.

Special recognition was given to the leadership and administration of the championship, Kamatoto says.

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"The championship not only celebrated competitive excellence, but also reinforced the continued growth and promising future of boxing in Namibia."

Individual awards:

Best woman boxer: Misha Araes (Erongo region), best junior boxer: Immanuel Ndjike (Erongo region), best male boxer: Sinoka Sakaria (Kavango West region).

"The championship not only celebrated competitive excellence, but also reinforced the continued growth and promising future of boxing in Namibia," Kamatoto says.