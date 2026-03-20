Namibia: Gondwana Backs Tourism Protection Efforts

Ensuring that visitors to Namibia feel safe and informed from the moment they arrive in country is a growing priority within the tourism sector.

Recent collaboration between the tourism sector, Gondwana Collection Namibia and the Namibian Police's Tourism Protection Unit reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen tourist safety while maintaining Namibia's reputation as a welcoming destination.

Chief inspector Christina van-Dunem da Fonsech, who heads the newly established Tourism Protection Unit, recently visited the Namibia2Go depot at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The visit formed part of broader discussion around how tourism stakeholders and law enforcement can work together to provide visitors with practical safety guidance as they begin their journeys through the country.

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Namibia2Go, Gondwana's car rental service, already provides safety briefings to travellers collecting vehicles at the airport. However, the initiative being explored reached beyond individual company procedures. The aim is to ensure that safety awareness forms part of the overall arrival experience for visitors entering Namibia, whether they are independent self-drive tourists or travelling as part of guided tours.

One of the tools supporting this effort is the 'Gondwana Traveller Passport', a compact booklet developed to provide travellers with essential travel tips, cultural and safety information.

The booklet offers practical reminders related to road awareness, personal safety and general travel tips, particularly for visitors unfamiliar with Namibia's roads and travel conditions. Van-Dunem da Fonsech has expressed support for the initiative and has begun distributing the booklet to arriving travellers at the airport.

By providing the safety passport directly to visitors and reinforcing its key message, the initiative aims to ensure that safety information reaches tourists at the start of their journey.

The presence of a dedicated tourism protection officer at Namibia's main international gateway also serves as a visible reassurance to visitors.

The Tourism Protection Unit was established as part of efforts by the police to address issues affecting tourists and to support the country's tourism industry through proactive engagement.

Beyond the airport environment, the unit's work includes increasing visibility in areas frequently visited by tourists. Van-Dunem da Fonsech conducts regular patrols in and around Windhoek, including evening drives, with the aim of providing a visible law enforcement presence and helping where necessary.

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In some cases, support can extend beyond routine patrols. Tourists who are uncertain about directions or travel routes may receive guidance, and in certain situations, officers may assist visitors in reaching their intended destination safely.

Looking ahead, discussions are underway regarding the potential establishment of accessible tourism protection offices where travellers can easily seek assistance or information during their stay. Such offices could serve as contact points for visitors who may require guidance, support, or reassurance while travelling.

Tourism stakeholders have increasingly recognised that maintaining a safe travel environment is a shared responsibility involving authorities, tourism operators, local communities and travellers themselves.

Through initiatives such as the traveller passport and collaboration with the Tourism Protection Unit, tourism operators aim to support broader efforts to ensure that visitors to Namibia can explore the country with confidence.

As Namibia continues to welcome travellers from around the world, initiatives that strengthen safety awareness and cooperation remain an important part of protecting both visitors and the country's reputation as a leading travel destination.