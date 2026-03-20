East Africa: Ethiopia's Urban Safety Net Program Empowers Citizens Toward Economic Independence, Ministry Reports

Addis Ababa — Urban Development Safety Net Program is helping citizens move from dependency to economic productivity, the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure announced.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, State Minister of Urban and Infrastructure Fenta Dejen highlighted the program's growing impact across multiple cities, particularly for low-income urban residents.

"The initiative is designed to ensure food security, create job opportunities, and support vulnerable urban communities," Fenta said, emphasizing the program's focus on fostering self-reliance within three years.

Beneficiaries are provided with income-generating opportunities and encouraged to participate in urban development activities.

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Participants engage in urban cleaning, green space development, and urban agriculture, contributing to cleaner, more attractive city environments.

"These activities are playing a vital role in maintaining urban beauty, promoting modern city development, and supporting urban agriculture," Fenta added.

Currently operational in 87 cities nationwide, the program has already transformed the livelihoods of many citizens.

According to the state minister, 1.3 million people have transitioned from dependency to productive economic engagement since the program's launch. In the current fiscal year alone, 380,000 beneficiaries have achieved economic independence.

Fenta noted that efforts will be intensified over the next three years to expand the program's reach and ensure more citizens achieve sustainable independence.