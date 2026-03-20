Africa: AU Commission Chairperson Extends Eid Al-Fitr Greetings, Calls for Unity and Peace

Addis Ababa — On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mouhamed Ali Yousuf, has extended warm greetings to Muslims across Africa and the world.

In his message, Yousuf described Eid al-Fitr as a sacred moment marking the end of Ramadan, a period devoted to reflection, gratitude, and spiritual renewal.

He emphasized that the celebration embodies enduring values such as compassion, solidarity, and generosity, which remain particularly relevant amid today's global challenges.

The Chairperson noted that the world continues to face significant trials, including conflict, displacement, economic uncertainty, and climate-related pressures.

"Our shared humanity is being tested in unprecedented ways," he said, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility.

In its social media post, despite these challenges, Yousuf urged renewed hope and unity.

He encouraged individuals and communities to strengthen bonds across nations, support vulnerable populations, and reaffirm commitment to peace, justice, and human dignity.

He also reminded people to keep in mind those experiencing hardship during the celebrations and expressed hope that Eid would inspire collective action toward building a more just, inclusive, and peaceful world.