East Africa: Tanzania Tasks CRJE to Timely Complete Building Roads Leading to the Afcon Stadium

Arusha — The Tanzanian government has tasked the contractor CRJE from China to ensure he finishes his assignment two months before the kick-off of AFCON 2027 finals.

CRJE has won the contract to build road infrastructure leading to the AFCON stadium, with funds amounting to 82.5bn/- sourced from domestic revenue.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI), Professor Riziki Shemdoe, made these remarks today, March 20, 2026, in Arusha City during the signing ceremony between the Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) and the contractor CRJE.

The event took place near the stadium and was attended by various leaders from the ruling party, CCM, from ward to regional levels, government officials, religious leaders, and residents of Arusha Region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said that the AFCON tournament is very important in Africa and is watched by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Therefore, the infrastructure surrounding the stadium must meet high standards to accommodate all spectators.

That is why President Samia Suluhu Hassan approved the allocation of these funds from domestic revenue.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of TARURA, Engineer Victor Seif, said that the construction of road infrastructure leading to and surrounding the stadium to be used for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Arusha City has cost that amount, covering a total of 19.9 kilometers of roads. These include both four-lane and two-lane roads.

Engineer Seif added that the stadium construction has reached over 75 percent completion, alongside key infrastructure works covering more than 19.9 kilometers of tarmac roads. These roads connect the stadium to the Arusha-Babati highway and the Arusha Bypass, and include the Mateves-Bondeni road (6.5 km), 1.5 km of four-lane road, and 5 km of two-lane road from the Arusha-Babati highway, Lendita road (2.75 km, four lanes), Essari road (2.45 km, four lanes), all linking from the Arusha Bypass, and 1.5 km of roads surrounding the stadium.