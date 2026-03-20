East Africa: Tanzania Lures China's Expertise to Advance Its Technological Innovation, Industrial Transformation

Weihai — The Tanzanian government has called on companies and experts from China to collaborate with Tanzania in advancing modern technology and innovation, to accelerate the country's industrial transformation.

The call was made by Minister of State, President's Office (Planning and Investment), Prof. Kitila Mkumbo, while addressing the Weihai Investment Conference in Shandong Province, China.

Prof. Mkumbo emphasized that, in line with the National Development Vision 2050, Tanzania aims to become a knowledge-based economy competitive at the global level. He urged Chinese investors not to rely solely on capital, but also to bring expertise and modern technological systems.

"Our mission here is not only to promote existing opportunities, but also to build long-term partnerships. We welcome Chinese companies to collaborate with Tanzania in areas such as developing modern industrial clusters and Special Economic Zones, promoting technology exchange and innovation, expanding industrial production capacity for international markets, supporting value addition in minerals and supply chain development, and increasing agricultural production and processing," Prof. Mkumbo stated.

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He also presented statistics showing that China is the leading investor in Tanzania, with investments totaling 3.4bn US dollars as of March 2026. These investments have created 90,414 jobs, demonstrating that collaboration in technology and innovation will further increase productivity and opportunities for Tanzanians.

Prof Mkumbo cited China's economic transformation over the past four decades, noting that its success was driven by discipline, vision, and investment in people and technology. He said that Tanzania has now embarked on its own economic transformation journey and needs genuine partners like China to participate in this development process.