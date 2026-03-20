East Africa: Tanzania Cherishes Canada's Support in Facilitating Socioeconomic Transformation

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Minister of Finance, Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening development cooperation with Canada, aiming to achieve sustainable development and improve the economic, social, and political well-being of citizens.

Ambassador Omar made the remarks during a meeting with Canada's Ambassador to Tanzania, Emily Burns, at the Ministry of Finance's Satellite Offices in Dar es Salaam.

He noted that Tanzania and Canada have strengthened cooperation in key development sectors, including health, education, and socio-economic development. He emphasized that Canada's support in agriculture, education, health, economic growth, and social protection has significantly contributed to Tanzania's social and economic transformation.

"We are committed to closer collaboration to further enhance our development partnership, and we expect new opportunities that will benefit our citizens through investments across various economic and commercial sectors," said Ambassador Omar.

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He also confirmed the Tanzanian government's intention, under President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, to continue developing this partnership to promote sustainable development and citizen welfare.

For her part, Ambassador Emily Burns praised the diplomatic and economic cooperation between Tanzania and Canada, expressing satisfaction with Tanzania's achievements across multiple sectors. She added that many investors are attracted by the favorable business and investment environment in the country and advised the Tanzanian government to promptly sign a double taxation avoidance agreement to prevent tax evasion between the two nations.

The meeting was also attended by the Ministry of Finance's Secretary General, Dr. Natu El-maamry Mwamba, senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the President's Office - Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, as well as representatives from the Canadian Embassy.