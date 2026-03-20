Tanzania: Makonda Graces the Construction of the Road Leading to the Afcon Stadium

20 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Arusha — THE Minister for Information, Arts, Culture, and Sports, Paul Makonda, has emphasized that investment in road infrastructure is a national initiative that unites citizens regardless of their political differences.

Minister Makonda made the remarks today, March 20, 2026, in Arusha during the signing ceremony for the road project leading to the AFCON 2027 Stadium, alongside the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI), Professor Riziki Shemdoe.

He stated that the people of Arusha share a common view on the importance of roads, seeing infrastructure as a key measure of social and economic development. He stressed that the need for quality roads remains a priority for everyone, irrespective of political affiliation.

The project is expected to construct 13 kilometers of roads with both four-lane and two-lane sections, with the total network reaching approximately 17 kilometers.

Additionally, Minister Makonda expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for approving funding for the project, noting that the construction of these roads will accelerate economic development and improve the welfare of the people of Arusha.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.