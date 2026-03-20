Tanzania: Makonda Graces the Construction of the Road Leading to the Afcon Stadium

Arusha — THE Minister for Information, Arts, Culture, and Sports, Paul Makonda, has emphasized that investment in road infrastructure is a national initiative that unites citizens regardless of their political differences.

Minister Makonda made the remarks today, March 20, 2026, in Arusha during the signing ceremony for the road project leading to the AFCON 2027 Stadium, alongside the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI), Professor Riziki Shemdoe.

He stated that the people of Arusha share a common view on the importance of roads, seeing infrastructure as a key measure of social and economic development. He stressed that the need for quality roads remains a priority for everyone, irrespective of political affiliation.

The project is expected to construct 13 kilometers of roads with both four-lane and two-lane sections, with the total network reaching approximately 17 kilometers.

Additionally, Minister Makonda expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for approving funding for the project, noting that the construction of these roads will accelerate economic development and improve the welfare of the people of Arusha.