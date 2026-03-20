East Africa: Tanzania Resolves Amazonite Gemstone Mining Dispute in Karatu

20 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Karatu — Deputy Minister for Minerals, Dr Steven Kiruswa, has led government efforts to resolve a dispute at the Amazonite gemstone mine located in Mandagawa Hamlet, Quandeng Village, Karatu District, Arusha Region, between Paradiso Minerals Limited and the technical support investor, Zhao Hao.

Opening the dialogue meeting, Dr Kiruswa stated that the government's aim is to ensure that the rights of all parties are respected in accordance with the laws of the United Republic of Tanzania, particularly the Mining Act, Chapter 123, and the 2025 Technical Assistance Regulations.

To resolve the dispute, Dr Kiruswa directed Paradiso Minerals Limited to allow Zhao Hao to extract gemstones up to 70 containers, equivalent to 1.4bn/-, which has already been paid. Following this, the existing contract will be terminated to allow for a new agreement that fully complies with the procedures and requirements of the 2025 Technical Assistance Mining Regulations (TSA).

Furthermore, the government has given Paradiso Minerals Limited two weeks to rectify mining safety deficiencies, including environmental management, worker safety, having an official mining plan, a mine closure plan, and a strategy to transfer technical skills to local miners.

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Dr Kiruswa emphasised the importance of technical assistance in developing small-scale miners by introducing modern technology and expertise, but warned that such assistance must be implemented in accordance with national laws, regulations, and procedures.

On their part, Paradiso Minerals Limited's lawyer, Sabato Ngogo, stated that the initial agreement required all gemstones to be sold at 800/- per kilogram, and that the company has already received 1.4bn/-as advance payment. However, Ngogo noted that challenges arose after Zhao Hao expressed interest in purchasing only the large high-quality stones, while smaller stones were not prioritized.

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