Tanzania: TPA Records Good Performance in Marketing Tanzanian Port Services

Harare — Tanzania's High Commissioner to Zimbabwe, Suzan Kaganda, visited the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) office in Harare, where she held discussions with the TPA Representative in Zimbabwe, Kulthum Boma.

The visit forms part of the implementation of Tanzania's Economic Diplomacy Policy, aimed at strengthening the role of TPA in facilitating cargo transportation from Tanzanian ports to Southern African countries, including Zimbabwe.

Speaking during the meeting, Kulthum Boma noted that the office, which is responsible for marketing and customer service, has significantly contributed to the increase in cargo volumes entering Zimbabwe through Tanzanian ports since its official establishment in 2023.

On her part, Ambassador Kaganda commended the achievements and emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration between the TPA office and the Tanzanian Embassy in Zimbabwe. She noted that such cooperation would help in organizing stakeholder forums and engagements with business communities to raise awareness on the use of Tanzanian ports.

She added that these efforts are expected to boost port utilization, enhance trade flows, and contribute to national economic growth.