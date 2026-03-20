Tanzania: Ministry Orders JFC to Work With the Government in Delivering Financial Services

Dodoma — The Minister for Finance, Khamis Mussa Omar, has directed the Joint Finance Commission (JFC) to collaborate with the government in conducting an analysis and proposing effective ways to improve service delivery to Tanzanians through local government revenues and financial support provided by the central government.

The directive was issued in Dodoma during a meeting between the Minister and the leadership of the Joint Finance Commission, led by its Secretary, Ernest Mchanga, who paid a courtesy visit to his office at Treasury Square.

Speaking during the meeting, Ambassador Omar emphasized that, in addition to its Union-related responsibilities, the Commission should also address other non-Union financial matters to further enhance the delivery of social and economic services to citizens.

He stressed the importance of leveraging international best practices in conducting the analysis, noting that the government expects to receive recommendations that will improve efficiency in service delivery.

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"Drawing on international experience, we have instructed them to carry out this analysis. We will later convene to review and propose the best approaches for the government to improve services for all Tanzanians," said Ambassador Omar.

On his part, the Secretary of the Joint Finance Commission, Ernest Mchanga, said the institution will continue to advise the two governments of the United Republic of Tanzania on financial system matters, particularly in areas of revenue, expenditure, and other funds deposited into the Joint Finance Account.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, including Assistant Commissioner for Policy, William Mhoja, and Assistant Commissioner for Debt, Omary Khama.