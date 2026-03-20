Tanzania: Dr Samia Donates Food and Essential Supplies to Needy Families

20 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has provided food and essential supplies to needy families in five districts of Dar es Salaam as part of the celebrations for Eid al-Fitr.

Speaking to journalists on March 20, 2026, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, said the assistance is part of President Samia's initiative to show care and support for vulnerable groups, especially during festive occasions.

Chalamila added that each district will receive 1,000 kilograms of rice, sugar, cooking oil, six goats, soap, and laundry detergent to help citizens who cannot afford essential holiday needs.

He further stated that this support continues President Samia's efforts to assist communities, urging other regional and district leaders to support measures aimed at helping families in need.

RC Chalamila emphasized that the goal is to ensure that vulnerable families have the opportunity to celebrate the holiday with joy, while promoting a culture of mutual assistance during various celebrations, including Eid and Easter.

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