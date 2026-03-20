Tanzania: Sweden's King Gustaf Bids Farewell to Outgoing Tanzanian Envoy, Matinyi

Stockholm — King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden has bid farewell to Tanzania's outgoing Ambassador to Sweden, Mobhare Matinyi, during a brief ceremony held at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

During their discussions, the two leaders explored ways to further strengthen cooperation between Tanzania and Sweden across several sectors, including energy, environment, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, mining, and technology.

Speaking at the event, King Gustaf commended Tanzania for maintaining peace and stability, as well as for implementing strong strategies to advance its economy despite the global challenges currently facing many nations.

On his part, Ambassador Matinyi expressed gratitude to King Gustaf for the cooperation he received during his tenure in Sweden, noting that Tanzania has benefited in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, technology, and higher education.

The event also marked the conclusion of a series of engagements between the two leaders, as it was the third time Ambassador Matinyi met King Gustaf since his arrival in Sweden in May 2025. Previous meetings included the presentation of credentials on June 12, 2025, and end-of-year diplomatic talks held on December 9, 2025.