Tanzania Uses the Bharat Electricity Platform to Unveil Its Success in the Energy Sector

New Delhi — The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy responsible for Electricity and Renewable Energy, Engineer Felchesmi Mramba, has stated that Tanzania is continuing to implement strategic measures to strengthen power generation, transmission, and management in order to meet the demands of a rapidly growing economy.

Mramba made the remarks while representing Tanzania at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in India, where he presented the country's achievements and plans in the energy sector.

Speaking at the summit, he noted that the government is implementing various power generation, transmission, and distribution projects aimed at ensuring adequate electricity supply for both social and economic needs. He highlighted the Kishapu solar power project with a capacity of 150 megawatts, noting that its first phase has already been completed and is generating 50 megawatts.

He further emphasized that the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), with a capacity of 2,115 megawatts, is a key pillar in increasing reliable power generation in the country.

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To ensure the successful implementation of these projects, Mramba said the government will continue to collaborate with the private sector as part of its strategy to accelerate the development of the energy sector.

He also noted that the government is advancing electricity transmission projects and interconnecting the national grid with neighboring countries, a move expected to enhance energy security through regional power trade.

During the summit, Mramba stressed the importance of grid modernization and the adoption of smart grid technologies, noting that Tanzania has already begun transitioning toward such systems to improve the efficiency, stability, and reliability of electricity services.

He also highlighted the growing importance of renewable energy within the power mix, emphasizing the need for planning institutions and power utilities to strengthen their technical and operational capacity to keep pace with evolving technologies and sector demands.