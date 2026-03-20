Tanzania: TMA Issues an Alert Warning of Heavy Rainfall Across the Tanzanian Regions

20 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a weather alert warning of heavy rainfall across multiple regions, urging residents to take appropriate precautions to avoid potential hazards caused by adverse weather conditions.

According to the statement, heavy rains are expected on Friday, March 20, 2026, in the regions of Dar es Salaam, Pwani (including Mafia Islands), Tanga, Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Mara, Simiyu, Arusha, Manyara, Kilimanjaro, Kigoma, Katavi, Rukwa, and Songwe, as well as the islands of Pemba and Unguja.

The alert indicates a high likelihood of rainfall, noting that the adverse impacts may be moderate, with potential localized flooding affecting some economic activities.

For Saturday, March 21, 2026, TMA has issued a heavy rain warning for Arusha, Manyara, Kilimanjaro, Tabora, Singida, and Tanga regions, in addition to the islands of Unguja and Pemba.

TMA urges residents to take necessary precautions and make adequate preparations to minimize risks associated with the forecasted heavy rains.

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