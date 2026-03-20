Tanzania: Forum Opens Doors for Tanzanians With Disabilities to Participate in Economic Development

Dar es Salaam — Youth and persons with disabilities have been given a dedicated platform to openly discuss economic opportunities, challenges, and strategies aimed at boosting their participation in the country's development.

The special forum, organised by the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) in collaboration with Sightsavers and YOWDO, brought together diverse stakeholders to promote inclusive participation in economic development.

Speaking on March 19, 2026, TGNP Programme Manager Anna Sangai said the platform was specifically designed to give young people space to express themselves, ask questions, and exchange ideas on issues affecting them.

She noted that the discussions are helping participants gain a deeper understanding of their rights, responsibilities and the opportunities available for contributing to national development.

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Ms Sangai stressed that the initiative aligns with the National Development Vision 2050, particularly its pillar of building a strong, inclusive, and competitive economy that enables all citizens to actively engage in economic activities.

She added that the vision places special emphasis on women, youth, and persons with disabilities to ensure no one is left behind in the development process.

The forum brought together stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, including representatives from the Ministry of Youth, the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament and Persons with Disabilities), and civil society organisations.

The collaboration aims to build a strong network capable of designing and implementing strategies to economically empower youth and persons with disabilities.

Some participants expressed optimism about the future of these groups. Ridhiwani Burhani said he hopes to see more women, especially those with disabilities, given greater opportunities across all sectors due to their vast potential.

Maimuna Saidi voiced hope that by 2050, persons with disabilities--particularly women--will increasingly benefit from economic opportunities, noting that ongoing government efforts and public awareness are already yielding positive change.

Sightsavers Project Officer, Sabina Maheke, said the ongoing discussions will help formulate practical strategies to empower youth with disabilities, particularly women, to access employment, grow economically and fully participate in building an inclusive nation.