Mozambique: PM Swears Senior Officials Into Office

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi on Thursday swore into office four senior officials, all of whom are women.

Levi said that the four "have given evidence of their dedication and technical competence in exercising the countless tasks with which they have been entrusted'.

The four are: Olga Manjate, the General Inspector of Labour; Ernestina Chirinda, the Chairperson of the Labour Mediation and Arbitration Commission (COMAL); Lucia Luciano da Cruz, General Director of the Agricultural Promotion and Rural Extension Fund (FAR); Farida Abdula Urci, General Director of Maputo Central Hospital,

The appointment of these four women, said Levi, "expresses the government's commitment to ensure gender equity and the empowerment of women in all spheres'.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The General Inspectorate of Labour, she added, "has the mission of guaranteeing the observation of labour norms, promoting decent jobs, and protecting the rights of workers and of employers'.

The transformations under way in the world of work, the growth of the economy, the emergence of new forms of labour organisation, the expansion in the use of new technologies, all demand that "we should have a modern labour directorate that is technically capable and ethically beyond reproof', said Levi.

When workers or employers resort to the General Labour Inspectorate, she added, they should find "a State body that operates on the basis of competence, impartiality, integrity, speed and commitment to the restoration of legality'.

The Inspectorate, Levi said, should pay special attention to preventing accidents in the workplace, and to compliance with norms of hygiene, health and safety.

As for COMAL, Levi said it should promote extra-judicial solutions of labour disputes, "resting on dialogue, flexibility and the search for consensus'.

FAR, Levi said, is "a strategic instrument for stimulating the agricultural sector and should be guided towards contributing to the structural transformation of national agriculture'.

Levi added that FAR should mobilise lines of credit adjusted to productive cycles, and other measures to ensure financial sustainability.

The success of the four new officials, the Prime Minister said, depended on such factors as teamwork, "creativity in the execution of your tasks, and careful and transparent management of public assets in strict observance of the legislation in force'.