Namibia: Powering the Future of the U.S.-Africa Energy Partnership - Remarks at the Powering Africa Summit

U.S. Ambassador to Namibia John Giordano addressing the Powering Africa Summit in Washington, DC.

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Washington, DC — Thank you, Nick, for your steadfast leadership in advancing the U.S.-Africa partnership.

READ: 'America First in Africa' - Remarks by SBO Nick Checker at the Powering Africa Summit

It's a privilege to join good friends and colleagues from the State Department, EXIM, USTDA, MCC, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce – all of whom are making this new era of commercial partnership a reality across Africa.

In Namibia, we are already seeing these efforts deliver results, and there are even greater opportunities ahead to strengthen our energy and supply chain resilience.

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The future of industrial power will depend on three things:One,reliable energy; Two, secure mineral supply chains; And three, and the infrastructure that connects them all.

Countries that can deliver these three elements at scale will shape the global economy in the decades ahead.

In the AI era, national strength is increasingly tied to industrial capacity, and industrial capacity ultimately depends on reliable energy systems.

For context, a single large AI-focused hyperscale data center can require over 500 megawatts of steady load, which is roughly comparable to the electricity demand of a city like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reliable electricity increasingly runs on nuclear power. And nuclear power depends on secure uranium supply. Thus, reliable energy is no longer simply an economic requirement; it is a national security priority. That reality is beginning to reshape global energy conversations and investment flows.

Countries capable of producing strategic minerals and energy resources at scale are becoming central to the security of global supply chains and the reliability of future power systems.

Namibia is a prime example of this.

Seven times the size of my home state of Pennsylvania and with one of Africa's most coherent export-oriented infrastructure systems, including high quality roads, ports, and logistics corridors – Namibia holds an outsized position on the global minerals and energy map.

As the world's third-largest uranium producer, Namibia sits at the center of the global nuclear fuel supply at a time when demand for reliable baseload power is only growing. Moreover, it is emerging as a reliable partner in securing the energy and mineral supply chains needed to power the next generation of American industrial strength.

As AI demand expands, the strategic relevance of dependable nuclear generation and uranium supply expands with it.

Now, while Namibia has long been recognized for its mineral wealth, it is also emerging as a frontier oil and gas producer. International energy leaders—including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell—are actively exploring and appraising significant discoveries in the Orange Basin off of Namibia's coast.

U.S. oil field service companies like Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and SLB are also on the ground, providing the advanced technology and engineering that make these exploratory campaigns possible.

U.S. companies such as these offer a unique value proposition – in addition to their unmatched technical capability, high operational standards, and deep expertise developing complex offshore resources, these companies bring strong records of adherence to international standards for safety, environmental regulation, as well as local employment and service contracts.

As Namibia's oil and gas sector comes online, it will add a new dimension to the country's role in global energy security—helping to power the world economy while strengthening industrial growth and investment opportunities for both Namibia and the United States.

My focus is on ensuring that American innovation, expertise, and capital are at the heart of this transformation, strengthening U.S.-Namibia energy security and building a foundation for long-term partnership.

Namibia's strategic importance is also growing as global energy markets seek to derisk from vulnerable supply chokepoints.

Recent developments in the Gulf underscore how disruptions in places like the Strait of H ormuz can send shockwaves through global energy markets.

For Namibia, this has accelerated the timeline for developing its offshore energy resources in the Orange Basin. What was once a long-term economic opportunity is now a national security priority, as both government and industry recognize the need to diversify supply routes and reduce dependence on volatile regions.

Namibia's stability, infrastructure, and emerging production capacity position it as a credible partner in strengthening reliable global energy supply.

Control of which will shape the balance of industrial power for the decades to come.

Thus, Namibia is quickly becoming one of the most strategically important jurisdictions for energy development in the world.

My focus is ensuring American companies are positioned early, and that U.S. strategy translates into real projects on the ground—projects that reinforce supply chain resilience, resource independence, and reciprocal investment.

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Finally, I want to highlight the Port of Walvis Bay, which is rapidly emerging as the terminus of a Southern African energy security and logistics corridor.

Walvis Bay is not just a gateway for Namibian exports—it is a strategic hub linking the region's mineral, energy, and agricultural flows to global markets. Its modern infrastructure, efficient operations, and expanding capacity are enabling the movement of critical commodities, equipment, and fuels throughout Southern Africa.

As transit volumes grow, Walvis Bay is helping to build the resilient supply chains and regional connectivity that underpin both energy security and economic growth for Namibia as well as its neighbors.

Because in the end, infrastructure is what's going to determine competitiveness. Everybody in this room knows that.

The countries that produce energy, control critical minerals, and build reliable supply chains will shape the balance of economic and industrial power in the decades ahead. The United States intends to lead that effort with partners like Namibia, and others in this room.

By working together to secure these systems, we are not only strengthening our economies, but also building a legacy of resilience and opportunity for future generations.

That is why powering Africa today is a strategic priority.

Thank you.