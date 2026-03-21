Sudan: Dr Tedros Condemns Attack on Sudan Hospital, Cals for De-escalation and Civilian Protections

The on Al Deain Teaching Hospital in East Darfur’s capital injured 89 people, including eight health staff, and damaged the hospital’s pediatric, maternity, and emergency departments.

@WHO has verified yet another attack on health care in #Sudan. This time, Al Deain Teaching Hospital in East Darfur's capital, Al Deain, was struck, killing at least 64 people, including 13 children, two female nurses, one male doctor, and multiple patients.

As a result of this tragedy, the total number of fatalities linked to attacks on health facilities during Sudan's war has now surpassed 2000.

Over the nearly three-year conflict, WHO has confirmed that 2036 people have been killed in 213 attacks on health care, including Friday night's strike in Al Deain.

This latest attack also injured 89 people, including eight health staff, and damaged the hospital's pediatric, maternity, and emergency departments. In total, more than 720 people have been injured in attacks on health care during the war to date.

Beyond the devastating human toll, attacks on health care have immediate and long-term consequences for communities already in desperate need of both emergency and routine medical services.

@DrTedros / X An attack on Al Deain Teaching Hospital in East Darfur’s capital, Al Deain, killed at least 64 people, including 13 children, two female nurses, one male doctor, and multiple patients, according to WHO.

Al Deain Teaching Hospital is currently non-functional due to the extensive damage caused by the attack, resulting in a critical interruption of essential medical services.

WHO is supporting local health partners to help fill urgent gaps by scaling up capacity at other health facilities.

This includes strengthening primary health care services to provide outpatient, pediatric, and obstetric care; increasing capacity to treat the injured; and deploying trauma care supplies and essential medicines.

Enough blood has been spilled. Enough suffering has been inflicted..

The time has come to de-escalate the conflict in Sudan and ensure the protection of civilians, health workers, and humanitarians. Health care should never be a target. Peace is the best medicine.