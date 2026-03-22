Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine 'Ran Away for Safety' to Us

The leader of Ugandan opposition party, the National Unity Platform, Bobi Wine has resurfaced in the United States after days of uncertainty over his whereabouts, saying he fled for his life and is now seeking international backing against the government he accuses of repression.

Wine appeared in Washington on Wednesday, ending almost a week of speculation as to his whereabouts, after quietly leaving Uganda.

A photo shared on social media showed him standing in front of the US Capitol, dressed in a suit and holding a laptop, as he announced the start of meetings in the American capital.

"I ran away from my country for safety. The military was looking for me to kill me," Wine told RFI. "But I also wanted to be able to speak to the international community, to engage international partners."

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The leader of the National Unity Platform had revealed on Saturday that he had left Uganda, where he had been living in hiding since the disputed presidential election in January.

His home had been surrounded by security forces, and his destination remained unknown until his reappearance in the United States.

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Push for sanctions

Wine said his aim was to push foreign governments to act against the Ugandan authorities.

"We want to obtain sanctions," he said. "We want the international community, the United States of America, the UK, the European Union, to stop sponsoring terror in Uganda, to stop sponsoring a dictator that has been in power for 40 years, to stop sponsoring a dictatorship that tortures people for fun on camera."

He framed his trip as part of a wider effort to mobilise international pressure.

Wine had spent around two months in hiding before leaving Uganda. His departure last week was carried out discreetly, in what appeared to be a setback for Ugandan security forces.

The pressure on him had intensified not just because of the siege around his home, but also thanks to threats from President Yoweri Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, known for his aggressive posts on social media, who had publicly called for his death.

"I cannot give particulars and details because I don't want to give an itinerary for my movement," Wine said. "I know I'm being pursued."

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Lobbying abroad

Details of his stay in Washington remain unclear, including who he plans to meet and how long he will remain in the US.

His party said the trip abroad is temporary, and part of a broader effort to consult foreign political leaders in a bid to increase pressure on the Ugandan authorities.

Wine said he plans to meet key decision-makers linked to Uganda and challenge what he called misinformation about the situation in his country.

"I will be meeting the people that matter in regards to Uganda," he said. "I want to go everywhere where the dictatorship has a footing to ensure that we undo the lies."

He said he had already begun meetings on Capitol Hill in Washington, where US lawmakers shape foreign policy.

Despite the risks, Wine insisted he plans to return home. "Uganda is my home and I will be back," he said. "Just like they don't know how I left, I'm not going to brief them on my return."

This story was adapted from the original version in French and edited for clarity.