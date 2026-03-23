South Africa: Low Condom Use Fuels STIs in South Africa

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are on the rise in South Africa. The exact numbers are hard to come by, but regional data paint a worrying picture.

In Cape Town around 4 000 patients per month sought care for STIs in 2025. The Eastern Cape reportedly has the highest rates of new STI cases nationally, and in Gauteng, the percentage of men with STIs rose from 12 % in 2020 to 15 % in 2023.

Experts warn that these infections are not being treated with the urgency they require.

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Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, an epidemiologist at the Centre for HIV and STI at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, says STIs remain a public health concern.

"STIs can cause irritation of the genital tract, increasing susceptibility to HIV infection. Between partners, they can lead to long-term complications such as blocked tubes in both men and women, contributing to infertility," she explains.

According to the World Health Organisation, STIs such as gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and genital herpes can almost double the risk of acquiring HIV.

Low condom use

A report tracking infections between 2021 and 2024 at selected clinics found that gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and syphilis remain highly prevalent among patients seeking treatment for STI symptoms.

"What stood out for me in this report was the extremely low numbers of clients reporting condom use. Only 3 % reported using a condom at their last sexual encounter, and this remained unchanged throughout the four-year period," says Kufa-Chakezha.

Condom use is one of the most effective ways to prevent STIs. But for some young people, practising safe sex can be challenging.

Voices from young South Africans

Tiyana Mathebula (18) from Giyani, Limpopo, says he has one partner, but he refuses to use condoms. "When he wants sex, I tell him it's condoms or nothing," he says.

A 23-year-old from Duduza in the East Rand, says he has two sexual partners. "I don't use condoms. I don't enjoy sex with a condom. I'm scared of getting tested because they might find other diseases," he admits.

An 18-year-old from Ndindani village near Giyani says she consistently uses protection. "I want to protect myself from HIV and AIDS. My boyfriend hasn't been tested for STIs, but I trust him because we always use condoms." Kufa-Chakezha warns that having multiple sexual partners, entering new sexual relationships, or having sex without protection can all increase the risk of contracting STIs. - Health-e News