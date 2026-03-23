African Michelin-Starred Chef Mory Sacko Designs Meals for Air France

Air France has asked Michelin-starred chef Mory Sacko to create dishes to be served to its first and business class passengers on flights from Abidjan, followed by Dakar and Nairobi. Of Malian and Senegalese origin, Sacko becomes the first "Air France signature chef" on flights departing from Africa.

"So far, I've had nothing but positive feedback. We've really put a lot of work into this menu and it's brilliant. I'm getting loads of photos from people on the plane with their meals, and it's great because I can tell people are enjoying my food in the air," said Sako.

It was in his Parisian restaurant, Mosuke, that he devised the dishes which will now be served on Air France flights departing from Abidjan, and later from other African capitals.

"Air France came to see me. So, it was their initiative to develop signature dishes. They already do this on many other routes, and now they wanted to develop recipes for flights departing from West Africa," explains Sako from his kitchen.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We started talking about ingredients, ideas too, and developing things. I liked the idea, and I think our aspirations aligned at just the right moment and it all came together quite simply."

'A bridge' between cultures

Sako has taken inspiration from the West African dishes he loves.

"For example, we made mafé with chicken, because it's a dish that means a lot to me. And I thought it was cool to have an image of someone eating mafé with rice on a flight from Abidjan to Paris, in business or first class. I thought the image was quite lovely and quite funny."

He added: "We also eat attiéké fish because, well, this is Côte d'Ivoire. And there you have it: if there's one thing that really represents this country for me, at least from a culinary point of view, it's definitely attiéké fish. I thought it would be nice to take it and work on it from my own perspective, to present it differently, whilst still offering recipes that are quite iconic."

He has also developed dishes that are a fusion of African and French styles, describing them as "a bridge" - such as beef seasoned with peppers from Madagascar and served with cassava gratin.

Fabien Pelous, deputy managing director for Air France Customer Services, says the collaboration was a natural fit:

"Mory Sacko's name really stood out as the obvious choice, as he is the perfect embodiment of this blend: he possesses that quintessentially French savoir-faire and a passion for African flavours."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Transport Africa Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'A new chapter in global gastronomy'

A Michelin-starred chef serving his cuisine in the skies between Abidjan and Paris is a crowning achievement for African cuisine, says Verane Frediani, author of the book L'Afrique, cuisine en France.

"For me, they are writing a new chapter in world gastronomy. That's what's so interesting. It's the influence these chefs, who have restaurants in France, have on what's actually happening in West and Central African countries - and ultimately on the new restaurants opening in the capitals of those countries."

She added: "There was Georgiana Viou in Cotonou, Dieuveil Malonga in Rwanda, and of course Sélassie Atadika in Ghana. It's a cuisine that's now revitalised and modern, which will attract the guides and is already attracting journalists. So, I think it's really changing things a lot in West and Central Africa."

This article was adapted from the RFI podcast L'Afrique en marche, produced by Frédéric Garat.