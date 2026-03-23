Ethiopia Launches Neway Trading App to Expand Access to Capital Market

Ethiopian Securities Exchange has launched Neway, its first web and mobile trading platform, as the country builds out infrastructure for its capital market.

The application, available on Android and iOS, allows investors to register remotely, open trading accounts and execute transactions in equities and fixed-income instruments. Users can also monitor portfolios and track market data through the platform.

The system was developed in partnership with Infotech Private Limited and is integrated with the exchange's broker back-office and order management systems. The setup is designed to streamline brokerage operations, including onboarding, trade execution and reporting.

The launch is part of Ethiopia's effort to expand participation in its financial markets by lowering entry barriers through digital access. Authorities are seeking to attract both retail and institutional investors as the country gradually develops a formal securities market.

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The exchange was established under the 2021 capital market proclamation and operates under the supervision of the Ethiopian Capital Market Authority. It serves as Ethiopia's first organized securities exchange, providing a platform for trading equities, bonds and other financial instruments.

Key Takeaways

The launch of Neway signals Ethiopia's shift toward a digital-first capital market model as it builds its financial ecosystem from an early stage. Unlike more established African exchanges, Ethiopia is developing its market infrastructure alongside digital tools that allow investors to access trading services remotely. This approach can accelerate adoption by reducing reliance on physical brokerage networks and lowering onboarding friction for retail investors. Mobile-based trading platforms have played a key role in expanding market participation in countries such as Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, where digital channels now account for a growing share of transactions. For Ethiopia, the integration of trading, account management and market data into a single platform provides a foundation for scaling investor participation as more companies list on the exchange. Regulatory oversight by the ECMA will be critical to ensure transparency and investor protection as trading volumes increase. Over time, the success of the platform will depend on the pipeline of listings, liquidity levels and the ability of the exchange to attract both domestic and foreign investors. The introduction of digital trading infrastructure at an early stage positions Ethiopia to build a more accessible and efficient capital market, but sustained growth will require consistent policy support, investor education and a steady expansion of tradable assets.