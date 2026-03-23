South Africa: JSE Lists China-Focused Active Etf Under Panda Ticker

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has listed the Prescient China Balanced Feeder Actively Managed Exchange Traded Fund, trading under the ticker PANDA, marking the first actively managed ETF in South Africa focused on Chinese markets.

The fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing in the Prescient China Balanced Fund, which provides exposure to Chinese equities, government and corporate bonds and money market instruments. The structure allows investors to access China's onshore market through Prescient's investment licence.

While the portfolio is concentrated in mainland China, the fund may also allocate to global equities, bonds and currencies when needed to manage risk or capture value. The product is designed to offer diversified exposure through a single listed instrument.

The ETF is structured as a feeder fund into a UCITS-compliant vehicle domiciled in Ireland. It targets returns above China's consumer price index plus 3% over the long term, although returns are not guaranteed.

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The listing reflects growth in South Africa's ETF market. The exchange now hosts 132 ETFs with a combined market capitalisation above 261 billion rand, after expanding 29% in 2025.

Key Takeaways

The launch of a China-focused actively managed ETF on the JSE highlights the increasing demand among African investors for global diversification through listed products. Exchange-traded funds have become a key entry point for investors seeking exposure to international markets without opening offshore accounts. By listing a feeder structure locally, Prescient allows South African investors to allocate capital to Chinese assets using domestic currency and brokerage infrastructure. The active management component also reflects a shift away from purely passive strategies toward funds that can adjust allocations across equities, bonds and currencies based on market conditions. China remains a central focus for global investors due to its size and role in global supply chains, but it also presents risks linked to policy shifts, economic cycles and currency movements. The feeder fund structure simplifies access while maintaining regulatory compliance through a UCITS framework, which is widely used for cross-border investment products. The growth of ETFs on the JSE, with market capitalisation above 261 billion rand, shows increasing adoption of these instruments among both retail and institutional investors. As more global exposure products are listed locally, exchanges such as the JSE are positioning themselves as platforms that connect domestic capital with international markets, expanding the role of African exchanges beyond local equities.