Botswana: S&P Downgrades Botswana With Negative Outlook On Diamond Weakness

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Botswana's sovereign credit rating to BBB- from BBB and assigned a negative outlook, citing prolonged weakness in global diamond demand.

The decision reflects Botswana's reliance on diamonds, which account for about 70% of exports, one-third of government revenue and roughly a quarter of GDP. The sector has faced pressure since 2023 due to lower prices, weaker demand from China and a slowdown in global luxury spending, alongside competition from lab-grown diamonds.

S&P expects the fiscal position to remain under strain. The budget deficit is projected at 8.9% of GDP in the 2026/2027 fiscal year after an estimated 9.3% the previous year. Net public debt is forecast to rise to 37.4% of GDP by 2029, compared with a net asset position before 2023.

Economic growth is also expected to remain subdued. After contractions of 2.8% in 2024 and 0.4% in 2025, GDP is forecast to expand by 2.5% in 2026, with average growth of about 3.2% through 2029.

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Foreign exchange reserves have declined to $3.8 billion at the end of 2025 from $7.5 billion in 2017, although recent policy adjustments have helped stabilize levels.

Key Takeaways

The downgrade highlights the risks of commodity dependence in small open economies. Botswana has long been considered one of Africa's strongest credit stories due to prudent fiscal management and stable institutions, but its exposure to diamonds creates vulnerability to global demand cycles. As diamond prices weaken and demand slows, export revenues fall, reducing government income and widening fiscal deficits. This forces the state to borrow more, shifting from a net asset position to rising debt levels. The decline in foreign reserves also reflects lower export earnings, reducing buffers against external shocks. While Botswana retains investment-grade status at BBB-, the negative outlook signals that further deterioration in fiscal or external metrics could lead to another downgrade. The situation underscores the importance of economic diversification, particularly into sectors such as tourism, services and manufacturing, to reduce reliance on a single commodity. For investors, Botswana remains relatively stable compared with many peers, but its outlook will depend on recovery in diamond markets and the government's ability to manage fiscal pressures while expanding alternative sources of growth.