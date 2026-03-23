Central Africa: BGFI Holding Raises FCFA 45bn in BVMAC IPO With Strong Retail Demand

BGFI Holding Corporation raised 45.32 billion FCFA after closing its initial public offering on the Bourse des Valeurs Mobilières de l'Afrique Centrale, according to the transaction's lead arranger BGFIBourse.

The offer involved the sale of 10% of the group's capital through the issuance of 1,573,536 new shares at a price of 80,000 FCFA each. A total of 7,601 investors from 24 countries participated, compared with 431 investors from eight countries in previous transactions, reflecting broader access to the regional equity market.

Retail investors accounted for more than 71% of subscriptions, signaling growing participation from individuals in a market historically dominated by institutions. Final allocations included 58.68% for individuals and corporate investors, 28.70% for qualified investors and 12.62% for employees of the group.

Despite the increase in participation, the offer was subscribed at 36%, below the initial target of 125.9 billion FCFA. The outcome reflects limited liquidity in Central African capital markets and the relatively high offer price, one of the highest seen in the region.

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The listing marks the first time a multinational company has been admitted to the BVMAC. The IPO process, first announced in July 2025, faced delays after a legal challenge by minority shareholders before being cleared by the regional regulator Commission de Surveillance du Marché Financier de l'Afrique Centrale in October.

Key Takeaways

The BGFI IPO highlights both progress and structural limits in Central African capital markets. The strong participation from 7,601 investors across 24 countries shows rising interest in equity investment beyond traditional institutional players. Retail demand accounting for more than 71% of subscriptions signals a shift toward broader financial inclusion and access to capital markets. However, the 36% subscription rate underscores the limited depth and liquidity of the BVMAC, where large transactions remain difficult to absorb. The high share price of 80,000 FCFA likely constrained participation, especially among smaller investors despite strong interest. The transaction also reflects a wider trend across African markets where companies seek to raise capital domestically rather than relying solely on bank financing or international debt markets. For BGFI, listing part of its capital provides a path to diversify funding, strengthen its balance sheet and increase transparency. For the region, the IPO sets a precedent for future listings, particularly for cross-border groups operating in multiple markets. The role of regulators such as COSUMAF remains central in building investor confidence and ensuring market integrity. Over time, increasing the number of listed companies, improving liquidity and lowering barriers to entry for investors will be key to scaling the BVMAC into a more active regional exchange capable of supporting larger capital raises.