Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates Niin Lee Palm Lodge in Afar Region of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially inaugurated the newly developed Niin Lee Palm Lodge in Afar region, marking a major milestone under the government's 'Dine for Generations' initiative.

The inauguration is also signaling a bold push to elevate the Ethiopia's global tourism profile.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Prime Minister underscored the profound historical and symbolic importance of the location, widely recognized as one of the oldest landscapes on Earth and the site associated with the discovery of Lucy, one of humanity's earliest known ancestors.

Framing the project within a powerful national narrative, he stated: "From Lucy to Niin Lee Palm Lodge -- celebrating Afar's gift," emphasizing the connection between Ethiopia's ancient origins and its modern development trajectory.

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Positioned as more than a luxury destination, the lodge is designed to serve as a bridge between Ethiopia's deep-rooted heritage and its forward-looking economic ambitions.

Developed as a flagship project, Niin Lee Palm Lodge sets a new benchmark for high-end tourism and sustainable regional investment.

Spanning 78,000 square meters, the resort blends natural beauty with advanced infrastructure, offering visitors a unique eco-tourism experience.

Key attractions include the signature "Blue Eye" natural hot spring pool, two artificial lakes, lush greenery with diverse fruit and forest trees, and a 3.2-kilometer scenic hiking trail.

The lodge features premium accommodations tailored to international standards, including two presidential villas with private pools, twelve interconnected bedrooms, and sixteen one-bedroom units.

Complementary facilities include dedicated dining venues, a modern reception complex, a fully equipped conference hall, administrative offices, extensive parking space, and a dual-capacity helipad.

The Niin Lee Palm Lodge is expected to play a pivotal role in positioning the Afar Region as a global tourism destination, showcasing its extraordinary natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unmatched archaeological significance.