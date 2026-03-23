Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates Niin Lee Palm Lodge in Afar Region of Ethiopia

23 March 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially inaugurated the newly developed Niin Lee Palm Lodge in Afar region, marking a major milestone under the government's 'Dine for Generations' initiative.

The inauguration is also signaling a bold push to elevate the Ethiopia's global tourism profile.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Prime Minister underscored the profound historical and symbolic importance of the location, widely recognized as one of the oldest landscapes on Earth and the site associated with the discovery of Lucy, one of humanity's earliest known ancestors.

Framing the project within a powerful national narrative, he stated: "From Lucy to Niin Lee Palm Lodge -- celebrating Afar's gift," emphasizing the connection between Ethiopia's ancient origins and its modern development trajectory.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Positioned as more than a luxury destination, the lodge is designed to serve as a bridge between Ethiopia's deep-rooted heritage and its forward-looking economic ambitions.

Developed as a flagship project, Niin Lee Palm Lodge sets a new benchmark for high-end tourism and sustainable regional investment.

Spanning 78,000 square meters, the resort blends natural beauty with advanced infrastructure, offering visitors a unique eco-tourism experience.

Key attractions include the signature "Blue Eye" natural hot spring pool, two artificial lakes, lush greenery with diverse fruit and forest trees, and a 3.2-kilometer scenic hiking trail.

The lodge features premium accommodations tailored to international standards, including two presidential villas with private pools, twelve interconnected bedrooms, and sixteen one-bedroom units.

Complementary facilities include dedicated dining venues, a modern reception complex, a fully equipped conference hall, administrative offices, extensive parking space, and a dual-capacity helipad.

The Niin Lee Palm Lodge is expected to play a pivotal role in positioning the Afar Region as a global tourism destination, showcasing its extraordinary natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unmatched archaeological significance.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.