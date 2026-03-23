South Africa: How Commercial Crime Quietly Became South Africa's Most Dangerous Growth Industry

Commercial crime is the only major crime category in South Africa -- other than kidnapping -- that police statistics show growing relentlessly, year after year. Billions of rands are being lost to ordinary South Africans. Why is it so difficult to try to trace the contours of the problem?

This is Part 1 of a four-part Daily Maverick series.

Look at the police-issued table of South African crime statistics, and the picture is, cautiously, improving.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Murder is down. Robbery is down. Sexual offences are down. Car theft is down. Then your eye lands on commercial crime -- and the line goes in only one direction.

According to Daily Maverick's analysis, the commercial crime statistics have nearly doubled in just over a decade: from 76,744 cases in 2013/14 to 143,600 in 2024/25.

Since 2020/21, the acceleration has been most striking: 82,890 cases; then 102,057; then 112,592; then 127,651; then 143,600.

In the most recent quarter for which data are available -- Q3 of 2025/26 -- commercial crime grew another 2% in three months, with Gauteng accounting for more than a third of all cases nationally.

The only major crime category with a comparable upward trajectory is kidnapping.

One might assume that these numbers would be generating urgent national conversation and parliamentary debates. In reality, commercial crime barely registers in the public discourse.

This series is an attempt to understand why commercial crime is growing, how it is happening, and what is being done about it. But as we were to...