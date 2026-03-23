Rwanda: Youth Urged to Preserve Kinyarwanda, Uphold Culture

Youth have been urged to actively preserve Kinyarwanda and promote its use in daily life as part of efforts to strengthen Rwanda's identity and cultural heritage.

The call was made during the sixth Youth League congress of the ruling RPF-Inkotanyi, held on Sunday, March 22, at the party headquarters in Rusororo, Gasabo District.

A panel discussion at the event, themed around building the Rwanda citizens aspire to, highlighted the role of young people in job creation, promoting good health, and safeguarding the country's culture and language.

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Braddock Le Sage Rwagasani, a writer and entrepreneur, underscored the central role of Kinyarwanda in defining Rwanda's identity and connecting citizens both at home and abroad.

"Kinyarwanda is a complete language that does not need modification. It has existed for generations and continues to shape our culture every day. As youth, we must commit to protecting it, preserving it, and speaking it correctly in all areas of life," he said.

Rwagasani pointed to everyday interactions, particularly in service delivery, where people who ask questions in Kinyarwanda often receive responses mixed with other languages. He noted that such practices can undermine effective communication and inclusivity.

Data supports these concerns. According to the Fifth General Population and Housing Census (2022), challenges persist in accessing services in one's mother tongue.

A 2022-2023 study by the Rwanda Academy of Language and Culture found that 12.7 per cent of respondents experienced difficulties when services were offered in foreign languages, while 19.5 per cent required clarification.

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Additionally, 5.8 per cent reported insufficient information in non-Kinyarwanda languages, 19.5 per cent faced service delays, and 42.5 per cent did not understand written content in foreign languages.

Rwagasani stressed that building the Rwanda youth envision requires citizens who are fluent in Kinyarwanda while also mastering international languages such as English and French.

"Knowing Kinyarwanda well helps you better understand and use other languages correctly. As youth, we must invest in improving our command of Kinyarwanda and using it appropriately," he added.

He also cautioned against the excessive use of slang, especially in formal settings such as weddings, arguing that it diminishes the language's richness and cultural value.

Some participants raised concerns that certain schools discourage students from speaking Kinyarwanda, instead promoting exclusive use of foreign languages. They warned that such practices could erode linguistic and cultural identity over time.

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Junior Rumaga, a poet, echoed the call, urging youth to value their language. Referencing the national anthem line, "Our language unites us," and the proverb Ururimi ni ingobyi y'umuco (language is the cradle of culture), he highlighted the deep link between language and identity.

He further called on institutions to expand the use of Kinyarwanda in service delivery and job applications.

"Even though we know English and French, applying for jobs in Kinyarwanda remains difficult. Many job advertisements are only in English, which discourages those who want to use our national language," he said.

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Efforts to address these gaps are underway. The government's Sports and Culture Sector Strategic Plan (2024-2029) includes policy guidelines and nationwide campaigns to promote the use of Kinyarwanda across institutions, schools, and workplaces.

The Rwanda Cultural and Heritage Academy will lead monitoring efforts, building on a baseline showing that Kinyarwanda was used in 49 per cent of private institutions as of 2023/2024. The target is to increase usage by 10 per cent annually over the next five years.

Rumaga also commended the Chairman of RPF-Inkotanyi, President Paul Kagame, for consistently encouraging citizens to embrace Kinyarwanda.

"Personally, I am among those who have gained opportunities because of Kinyarwanda. It has supported me," he said.

The discussions underscored a shared message: preserving Kinyarwanda is not only about language, but also about safeguarding Rwanda's cultural identity for future generations.