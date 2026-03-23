Namibia: Environment Minister Daniel Calls Kunene 'Region of Opportunity' On Independence Day

22 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Minister of environment and tourism Indileni Daniel on Independence Day described the Kunene as a region of development due to its people, environment, and resources.

She said this at Herbeth Conradie Stadium at Khorixas on Saturday.

"The Kunene is not only a region of opportunity, but a critical pillar in Namibia's journey toward inclusive growth and long-term prosperity," she said.

Daniel described the region as the custodian of unique landscapes that are important to Namibia's tourism economy. She urged the protection of that environment and the simultaneous uplifting of communities.

"Our work as the government is clear: We are not only protecting nature, we are building livelihoods, creating jobs, and strengthening resilient communities," she said.

She said the location of the Kunene region is strategically important to Namibia. Its proximity to Angola - along with road infrastructure developments connecting Khorixas, Opuwo, Epupa and other areas - will allow the Kunene region to play a role in trade, logistics, and regional integration.

Daniel commended governor Vipua Muharukua for his focus on natural resource beneficiation and called for all sectors of the economy to coexist and contribute to national development.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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