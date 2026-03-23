Uganda: How 2026 Opened NUP's Gates in Mubende As Voters Turned Against It in Kassanda

The 2026 elections have exposed a sharp political divergence between Mubende and Kassanda districts, with the National Unity Platform consolidating its gains in Mubende while losing significant ground to the National Resistance Movement in neighbouring Kassanda.

The elections underscored shifting voter sentiment across the two districts, highlighting how local dynamics, party organization, and leadership performance shaped contrasting outcomes.

The 2021 general elections had marked the beginning of NUP's rise in Mubende, particularly after winning the East Division mayoral seat--then its most significant breakthrough in the area.

"That election was the turning point for NUP in Mubende," said Samuel Mayanja, a district councillor for East Division.

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In Kassanda, however, the 2021 results had dealt a blow to NRM. Out of four parliamentary seats, NUP secured three, leaving NRM with only one, while the Democratic Party captured the District Chairperson position.

Among the winners were Flavia Nabagabe Kalule (Woman MP), Frank Kabuye (Kassanda South), and Patrick Nsamba Oshabe (Kassanda North). NRM's sole parliamentary seat went to Michael Bukenya Kyabikoola, while the district chairperson position was won by Fred Kasirye Zzimula.

In the 2026 elections, NRM staged a strong comeback in Kassanda, winning three parliamentary seats and reclaiming the District Chairperson position.

"NRM has regained its footing in Kassanda, and the people have shown renewed trust," a party supporter said.

At the district council level, NRM dominated with 32 councillors, compared to NUP's four and five independents.

In contrast, NUP expanded its footprint in Mubende, building on its gradual rise since 2021.

"Slow but steady wins the race," one NUP supporter remarked.

Key victories included Sumayah Nabawanuka (Municipality MP), Charles Kawuma (East Division Mayor, re-elected), and Moses Musasizi Ssemata (South Division Mayor). Charles Ssemwogerere of NRM retained the West Division mayoral seat, while Innocent Ssekiziivu secured a third term as Municipality Mayor.

Ssemata, who also serves as NUP chairperson in Mubende Municipality, attributed the party's success to lessons learned from the previous election cycle.

"The challenges we faced in 2021 opened our eyes and prepared us for victory in 2026," he said, adding that the party would work to meet voters' expectations.

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NRM leaders acknowledged internal weaknesses behind their losses in Mubende. Joan Komugisha, who led the party's mobilization efforts, cited poor coordination and internal divisions.

"We must come together and rebuild our support base. Unfortunately, in Mubende, there are 'kingmakers' who undermine everyone, not realizing that they weaken the party's support," she said, urging Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to intervene.

In Kassanda, voters expressed satisfaction with NRM's return to power, with MP-elect Abdul Bisaso pledging to focus on service delivery.

"Now that NRM has won, our focus is on delivering services to the people," he said.

Some voters said their decision to vote out NUP leaders was driven by dissatisfaction with previous leadership.

"We went through difficult times and lost a lot," one resident said.

However, NUP leaders rejected the results, alleging electoral malpractice. Kabuye described the outcome as illegitimate, while Nabagabe warned that residents may not benefit over the next five years.

"This was not an election, but a takeover of leadership," Kabuye said.

"It will be difficult for Kassanda residents to celebrate leaders they did not choose," Nabagabe added.

The 2026 elections ultimately reveal a clear political split: NUP consolidating its influence in Mubende, and NRM reasserting dominance in Kassanda.